Jalen Mayfield - Offensive Tackle Michigan Wolverines 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JALEN MAYFIELD | Michigan | OT | #73 | Jr | 6052 | 319 | 5.20e | Grand Rapids, MI | Catholic Central | 5.23.00

Overview:

Mayfield is one of the more physically impressive offensive lineman in the entire 2021 draft class. Blessed with prototype size, including a powerful lower half and outstanding length, Mayfield is the prototype of what is drawn up at the tackle position. For a player with his size profile, he is a gifted athlete who has no problem mirroring even the most talented speed rushers. Mayfield has a very smooth kick-slide that can cover a lot of ground in a flash. He has some of the most powerful hands that can be found, routinely putting clamps on opposing defenders and overwhelming players at the point of attack. With limited experience, Mayfield has some technical issues to refine, specifically his tendency to overset in pass protection. He lacks patience at times, seeming to be in a bit of a rush setting up the track. The upside is massive when Mayfield is able to put it all together. With his combination of size and athletic ability, Mayfield has first-round selection written all over him.

Background:

Mayfield has started in 15 of 18 career games played for the Wolverines, and was selected as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection during the 2019 season. Only appeared in two games during the 2020 season. Was coached by Todd Kostler while at Catholic Central High School. Father, Brian, played left tackle at Ferris State (1989-93).

