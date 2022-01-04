NFL Draft Profile: Jalen McKenzie, Offensive Tackle, Southern California Trojans

#70

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 320

DOB: 7/10/1999

Eligibility: 2022

Concord, CA

Clayton Valley High School

Jalen McKenzie University of Southern California Trojans

One-Liner:

McKenzie was a different player in the second half of 2021 and has played his way into a chance to earn an NFL paycheck with a good NFLPA bowl week.

Pros:

Jalen McKenzie loves to finish plays. McKenzie has that mean streak to take defenders fully out of the play with no chance to get back in it when he wins. He is by definition a brawler. He improved greatly in his pass sets over the course of 2021, much better footwork keeping defenders arced around the pocket. McKenzie has a great frame at 6050 320. Looks the part of an NFL right tackle with the size to play inside. McKenzie consistently has a quick get off of the snap. He handles spin moves really well, spin attempts often end up with the rusher in the dirt. McKenzie keeps his pads low, especially in pass pro. His thick lower half with good balance allows for a solid anchor in pass pro.

Cons:

McKenzie has shown massive strides over his last 400 snaps, but took him over 1,600 snaps to start showing it and had lost his job in fall camps. He displays slow and heavy feet. McKenzie could be better suited to slide inside to guard than playing on an island. He has below average athleticism for the league. His punch power is lower than you’d expect for his size and he needs to learn to roll his hips. McKenzie is a gap specific blocker, doesn’t have the foot speed or climbing ability to thrive in zone. He really improved in the second half of the year, but in early 2021 and all of 2020, hands were slow to come up, which could be a major issue if it shows up again. Outside speed rushers gave him big issues early in the year.

Summary:

Watching early-season McKenzie come off of the bench, I didn’t expect to give him a draftable grade or for him to come out this year, but since taking the right tackle job in the Notre Dame game McKenzie has made massive strides as a player. His hands are quicker, depth and footwork in pass sets have improved and he’s always been a brawler in the pit. McKenzie doesn’t quite have the physical tools to be an early-round tackle, but if a team buys into the second half of this season, McKenzie showed enough on tape to get on an NFL roster.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3/7.3

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view