NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor Bears

#8

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 197

DOB: 6/3/_

Eligible: 2022

Stafford, TX

Stafford High School

Jalen Pitre

Baylor Bears

Pros:

Lamattina: Pitre has a lot of experience and in turn, has excellent vision and football IQ. He sees the offense extremely well and can read the quarterback’s eyes to disrupt his preferred target throughout the rep. Plays consistently with physicality and toughness. Tenacious when he fights off blockers to contribute as a run defender. Pitre is definitely a maximum effort guy who gives it his all on every down. Even showed ability off the edge as an extra pass rusher. Excels in short spaces because of his quick burst out of his feet. Relentless as a tackler, will fling his body at ball carriers to make the play. Very smart in zone coverage to pass guys off and understand his role. Technically sound player with his footwork. Physical hands in coverage to stick with his man.

Ezring: In recent years, the NFL has placed a premium on versatile defenders. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre is a developmental piece that can be molded to fit a variety of roles at the next level. The Texas native is an NFL-caliber athlete who boasts clean change of direction ability, solid long speed and a flexible frame. On the field, he combines his fearless and physical mindset with a relentless motor; the Bears’ standout also constantly communicates with his teammates. In zone coverage, Pitre exhibits solid spatial awareness and route recognition at the second level. The former linebacker’s short-area burst enables him to click and close quickly. Further, Pitre has shown promise in limited snaps operating in deep zones. In man coverage, the standout defender has the athletic profile to cover tight ends and wide receivers. He initiates contact to stay in phase and keeps his hands in his opponents’ hip pockets to better anticipate their breaks. Additionally, the talented safety has the hand-eye coordination and length to be a threat at the catch point. Pitre’s most impactful plays come working downhill. He combines his quickness with active hands and leverage against blockers. The defensive chess piece works through half-man engagement at an exceptional level. Pitre’s stellar burst and knack for timing the opponent’s snap make him an above-average blitzer. When he plays patiently, Pitre is a reliable open-field tackler who will take advantage of chances for a big hit.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is limited athletically which will hurt in coverage as he comes up against better athletes in the NFL. He isn’t the fastest guy and doesn’t get the opportunity to show his long speed a lot. He isn’t a bad athlete at the collegiate level whatsoever, it is a potential concern though as he makes the jump. Will need to test well to clear up any doubts.

Ezring: Although NFL teams appreciate well-rounded players, Baylor’s versatile defender is still raw in multiple areas of his game. In man coverage, Pitre practices poor eye discipline which limits his reaction time. He also tends to flip his hips late and incorrectly, making him less consistent. What’s more, the Bears’ star struggles to stay in phase against nuanced route runners; similarly, physical receivers can separate by pushing off at the top of their route stem. When attempting to engage with pass-catchers, he allows his hands and feet to fall out of sync. In zone coverage, Pitre bites prematurely on route combinations and leaves passing lanes open. A base nickel in 2020, Pitre lacks experience in deep zones. Moreover, Pitre bites on play fakes regularly and struggles to read the mesh point. Consequently, he finds himself out of position and scrambling to recover. Against the run, Baylor’s defensive weapon struggles to evade or work through blocks. He enters full-man engagement too willingly without a consistent means of escaping. Additionally, Pitre’s pad level drifts high into contact at times which impacts his play strength. In fact, he is occasionally overpowered by blocking tight ends, running backs and wide receivers. Further, Pitre struggles with angles when attacking screens. As a tackler, he is too often reckless and fails to wrap up or break down.

Summary:

Lamattina: Jalen Pitre plays the “Star” position for the Baylor defense, essentially a hybrid safety/linebacker role that allows for slot duties as well. Because of his fantastic ability to shed blocks and contribute as a run defender, his best role will be suited in the box as a safety or linebacker. His limited athleticism will hurt him in coverage as he transitions but he will find a role on an NFL roster. He is the ultimate team player who will do anything to make plays for his teammates. Pitre is a high floor, low ceiling type of guy because of the intangibles that he brings.

Ezring: A promising developmental piece, Jalen Pitre offers the potential to impact the game in multiple ways. He has already exhibited positive traits in coverage, working downhill and on special teams. That said, he is currently too raw to reliably contribute at the next level. Pitre projects as a rosterable backup with solid-starter potential.

Background:

Born June third in Stafford, Texas to parents Rick and Devita Pitre, Jalen Pitre was a decorated athlete at Stafford High School. In just his sophomore year, the Texas native was made the team’s starting free safety. He recorded 78 tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass breakups. The versatile defender earned 2014 District 12-4A Newcomer of the Year honors for his performance. Pitre followed his award-winning debut campaign with a strong junior season. Unfortunately, though, he suffered a knee injury after posting 41 tackles and two pass breakups. Pitre’s senior year, though, was outstanding. The athletic recruit recorded 83 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, one sack, two quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. Pitre was named 2016 District 12-4A Defensive MVP; he was also awarded All-Greater Houston second team honors by the Houston Chronicle. The Stafford product was a sought-after recruit after his stellar high school career. 247Sports Composite rankings named him a three-star recruit. The same service listed him as the 1001st-best player in his class, the 76th-ranked safety in his year and the 137th-overall player in Texas. Pitre’s commitment to Baylor did not waver amidst the Art Briles scandal, citing cited academics as a key reason for his decision to attend the university. The talented defender contributed immediately in his freshman season. He played in all 12 games and started eight. In his first collegiate year, Pitre tallied 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. The standout freshman saw his production drop in his sophomore season. Pitre played in all thirteen games but started only one. What’s more, he posted just 11 tackles and two tackles for loss on the season. He was, however, named to the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 first team. Pitre’s dip in playing time and production continued in his junior year. The do-it-all defender played in just four games and exercised his redshirt. He made twelve tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss; he also sacked the quarterback once. Baylor’s hybrid defender was named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 second team. In 2020, Pitre broke out. The Stafford native started all nine games and recorded 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Pitre was named First Team All-Big 12 and received Honorable Mention for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he was awarded AP First Team All-Big 12 as a safety, DCTF First Team All-Texas as a linebacker, WACO Tribune-Herald All-Big 12 First Team and Phil Steele All-Big 12 Fourth Team. Interestingly, the versatile defender was listed as a linebacker on Baylor’s roster from 2017 to 2019, a linebacker/safety on Baylor’s 2020 roster and a safety on Baylor’s 2021 roster. An academic standout, Pitre completed his undergraduate degree in business after just three years. He is now pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Jalen Pitre is a versatile defender as a safety/linebacker who shows all the intangibles NFL squads look for. He will most definitely find a role within a defense wherever he lands.

Ezring: While raw, Jalen Pitre has exhibited promising flashes in coverage, against the run and as a pass rusher; he has immediate special teams and can be a solid starter with additional experience and development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.0

Ezring: 7.1 / 8.5