NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M Aggies

#85

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 255

DOB: 12/20/00

Eligible: 2022

Dickinson, TX

Dickinson High School

Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Wydermyer’s frame and athletic profile allowed him to align in many different roles for the Aggies. He mainly lined up as a standard tight end slightly off the line of scrimmage, but also split out wide as a slot receiver. Operates well off of a vertical route tree that can take advantage of his size and contested-catch ability down the field. He moves well for his size and has enough speed to make it work. Hands are extremely strong in traffic with defenders on him in coverage. He attacks the ball in the air and can go up and get it in a jump ball situation.

Cons:

Lamattina: He definitely has some way to go as a blocker. He often takes bad blocking angles in the run game that put him a step behind in each individual battle. His lack of upper body strength and mediocre hand placement as a blocker allows defenders to shed quite easily in most cases. Needs to fix his blocking technique as a whole if a team wants him to contribute in that area. Has some stiffness in his lower half that hinders his lateral agility. His profile lacks some dynamic ability as an athlete which affects his route running and after the catch ability.

Summary:

Lamattina: Jalen Wydermyer has the athletic profile to be an impactful vertical receiver in the league, but his current deficiencies as a blocker hinder his overall ability as a tight end. His role may be somewhat up in the air in terms of his transition to the league because he isn’t dynamic enough to play in the slot permanently but also has a way to go as a blocker to make him a three-down starting in-line tight end in the league.

Background:

Raised in Dickinson, Texas. Four-star recruit and 15th nationally ranked tight end according to 247Sports. Accumulated 87 receptions for 1,623 yards and 20 touchdowns. Was also named as a Houston area Offensive Player of the Year finalist. Missed spring ball in 2021 because of an off-field finger injury that required surgery.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.3