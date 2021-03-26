Jamar Watson - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

JAMAR WATSON | Kentucky | OB | #31 | rSr | 6022 | 244 | 4.73e | Forestville, MD | Bishop McNamara

Overview:

The leading sack artist in the SEC who elected to return in 2020, “Boogie” Watson displayed phenomenal effort and transitional quickness to give blockers fits in one-on-one situations. Watson has notable speed and works relatively well in space, even doing some admirable work in pass coverage. He shows some active hands and fights to maintain leverage on the front side of runs. Even with underwhelming length, he has shown the ability to hold the point of attack on the edge. That length, however, can cause some issues rushing the passer when working against longer tackles. He is purely a speed rusher with not much ability to convert speed to power. Watson has an ordinary athletic profile that limits his ability to pursue effectively from the back side. He’s a hustler who should provide solid depth.

Background:

Nicknamed Boogie. Was the leader in career sacks among SEC returners in 2020 with 13.5. Was a two-sport star while at Bishop McNamara in Brandywine, playing both football and basketball; coached by Keith Goganious.

