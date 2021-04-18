James Hudson - Offensive Tackle Cincinnati Bearcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JAMES HUDSON | Cincinnati | OT | #55 | rJr | 6043 | 302 | 5.04e | Toledo, OH | Central Catholic | 05.13.99

Overview:

In only his fourth season at the position, Hudson was the starting left tackle for the 2020 Bearcats, helping the team to a 9-1 record. The former defensive lineman is a special athlete at the tackle position who gets out of his stance explosively and climbs to the second and even third level quickly. This makes him a valuable asset for teams that run wide zone schemes and get their linemen on the move on screens. Hudson gains depth in his kick-step and slides with ease, beating speed rushers to the apex on a consistent basis. His punch is sudden and unpredictable allowing him to gain inside hand placement. Quick feet and balance allow Hudson to recover quickly; it is difficult to win around him as he is so quick on his feet. In space, he shows nastiness, attempting to put defenders on their backs, causing him to whiff occasionally as he lunges. Getting outreached and uprooted at the point of attack is an issue as he doesn’t have the longest frame and lets rushers get into his chest and under his pads. Hudson projects as a developmental wide zone tackle who can be a backup at all five positions early on, thanks to his athleticism. With more experience at the position, he could develop into a quality starter as his only limitations are a lack of power and length.

Background:

Raised in Toledo, Ohio. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played sparingly as a freshman. Transferred from Michigan to Cincinnati. Played in 10 games as a sophomore.

