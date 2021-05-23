NFL Draft Profile: James Skalski, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

#47

Pos: LB

Ht: 5117

Wt: 235

DOB: 2/2/98

Eligible: 2022

Sharpsburg, GA

Northgate

James Skalski

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Experienced linebacker who makes calls for the Tigers defense. Skalski is a high effort defender who does not give up and plays. He shows good eyes to find the ball and is a quick processor, triggering quickly. When in range, he tackles physically to get ball carriers down reliably. Possesses the upper body strength to take on blocks.

Cons:

Leinweber: Below average athlete who does not show the range required to play in the modern NFL. Slow feet and a lack of close-quarter quickness make him a liability in space. Skalski struggles to gain depth. He fails to anticipate routes, often covering the first receiver to cross his zone, leading to bad spacing. Skalski is too slow to close on ball carriers quickly. He gets driven off the ball as he is unable to anchor.

Summary:

Leinweber: Competitive, smart and experienced linebacker who lacks desired athleticism. Skalski is a reliable tackler and inside-run defender. His below-average movement skills make him a liability in space. Skalski projects as a potential practice squad linebacker who will have to make a name for himself on special teams to have a career in football.

Background:

Raised in Sharpsburg, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and soccer in high school. Was a punter in high school. Father played football at Oklahoma. Earned a degree in communication. Academic standout. Missed four games with a groin injury in 2020.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Competitive, smart and experienced linebacker who lacks desired athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0/5.5