James Wiggins - Free Safety Cincinnati Bearcats Scouting Report

JAMES WIGGINS | Cincinnati | DS | #32 | rSr | 5116 | 205 | Homestead, FL | South Dade

Overview:

After working his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the entirety of the 2019 season, Wiggins could be the most underrated safety prospect in the 2021 draft class. Wiggins enjoyed a nice comeback campaign in 2020, giving evaluators flashbacks to the talent Wiggins put on display in 2018. The Senior Bowl honoree is an extremely well-built defender who has worn a variety of hats on the back end for the Bearcats defense. There are some parallels to Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Kevin Byard, sitting as a bigger-framed modern-day safety who has the versatility to do a little bit of everything. Wiggins is a freak of nature athlete, boasting outstanding lower-body explosion. He has moments of fantastic reps in the run game, leading to some massive shots. Wiggins also has some extensive experience as a kickoff returner to add to his special-teams value. Despite some fantastic reps in the run game, Wiggins can be a little sporadic as a wrap-up tackler, leaving too many plays on the field. Wiggins is slightly tight-hipped, limiting some range to cover ground in deep zone coverage. His injury history will be something to consider heavily, focusing on some missed time. With Wiggins’ combination of size, athleticism and versatility on the back end, he has starter upside relatively early in his NFL career as a do-it-all secondary piece.

Background:

Raised outside of Miami, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 10 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Suffered a preseason injury and redshirted. Played in nine games during the 2020 season. Dealt with a torn ACL (August, 2019). Member of “Feldman’s Freak” list.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.