Jamien Sherwood - Strong Safety Auburn Tigers Scouting Report

JAMIEN SHERWOOD | Auburn | DS | #9 | Jr | 6010 | 204 | Jensen Beach, FL | Jensen Beach HS

Overview:

The young buck on a talented Auburn defense over the last couple seasons, Sherwood certainly looks the part of a next-level safety. Filling the strong safety role for the Tigers, Sherwood was charged with a lot of short-zone and mid-hole responsibilities in coverage, as well as deeper zones in spurts. He has some really nice eyes in zone coverage, having a clear understanding of spacing with the ability to quickly close on underneath throws. In the run game, he comes up big-time, making his presence felt. Sherwood is not afraid to mix it up, bringing a high level of physicality to take on blockers at the point of attack. There is a versatility to his game both in the run and pass game, flashing some big-time potential as he continues to get more and more comfortable. There are moments where Sherwood is a tick late to react when he clearly is processing well with his eyes. In pass coverage, Sherwood will need to make more splash plays, creating turnovers and disrupting the catch point. There are clearly traits for Sherwood to develop into a playmaker on the back end. At worst, he is a strong safety type who presents himself as a big weapon in run support. With his combination of size, physicality and eye discipline, Sherman possesses starter traits.

Background:

In 37 games for the Tigers, Sherwood has recorded 140 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 12 pass breakups. Was considered a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Played for head coach Tim Caffey at Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach, Florida. Also competed in track and field while at Jensen Beach.

