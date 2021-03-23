Janarius Robinson - 4-3 Defensive End Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

JANARIUS ROBINSON | Florida State | DE | #11 | rSr | 6050 | 266 | 4.87e | Panama City, FL | Bay HS | 05.04.98

Overview:

One thing that stands out when Robinson plays is that he’s always around the football. He does an outstanding job shedding blocks in the run game and setting the edge. Robinson seldom gets beat on outside runs, setting a firm and physical edge to force cutbacks on the front side of run plays. Blessed with other-worldly length and plus power, Robinson is a tough man to counteract at the point of attack. He uses his long arms to reach out and dislodge the football from opposing quarterbacks in the pocket. He does a sound job working the outside track with the ability to extend his arms to gain an advantage against offensive linemen. Despite standing at 6-foot-5, Robinson plays with a low pad level maintaining leverage in both the run and pass game. Robinson is technical with his feet and uses them well to complement his hand usage when rushing the passer. When waiting for a play to develop in front of him, he has the patience to maintain gap integrity. Robinson could be a project for an NFL team as most of his pass-rushing ability is very raw without much of a developed plan. He lacks hip and ankle flexibility to turn and run on the outside track and instead relies solely on his ability to convert speed to power. Regardless, he’s a solid run stopper who has improved every year at Florida State and still has some intriguing raw tools to sharpen.

Background:

Played in 34 games for the Seminoles over his four-year career, totaling 104 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. In high school, Robinson totaled seven sacks in his senior season while leading Bay High School to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. He collected USA Today All-USA Florida first-team honors in 2015. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 weak-side defensive end, the No. 17 player in Florida and the No. 107 player overall by Rivals. He was highly regarded as a high-school prospect. He chose the Seminoles over Florida, Auburn, Alabama and more Power Five schools. Majored in Sport Management.

