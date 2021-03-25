JaQuan Bailey - 4-3 Defensive End Iowa State Cyclones Scouting Report

JAQUAN BAILEY | Iowa State | DE | #3 | rSr | 6006 | 261 | 4.92e | Jacksonville, FL | Raines HS | 05.28.97

Overview:

Getting the starting nod midway through his freshman season, Bailey had a productive stretch at Iowa State, racking up 25.5 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss in 54 appearances. The undersized defender is deployed as a defensive end in the Cyclones’ three-man front. Bailey is most productive when used in weird alignments as he dips his shoulder and bends the corner to the quarterback. He doesn’t carry much speed when bending, allowing athletic blockers to run him around the pocket. Bailey lacks the get-off to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles as he is not an explosive athlete. He also displays wasted motions in his get-off, further elongating the process. His pass-rush moves are slow and predictive, getting shut down by most college tackles. A lack of length prevents him from getting access to the chest of opposing blockers and bull-rushing successfully. Bailey projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker but his upside is limited.

Background:

Raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Criminal Justice major. Twin brother plays football at Iowa State. Had surgery on his ankle (October, 2019).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.