Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Ja'Quan McMillian, Cornerback, East Carolina Pirates

NFL Draft profile scouting report for East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian
East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian
East Carolina football logo

#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 5085
Wt: 161
Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC
High School: West Forsyth

Ja'Quan McMillian
East Carolina Pirates

One-Liner:

McMillian is a ball hawk at the corner position with supreme lower body twitch.

Pros:

McMillian is always around the ball, whether it be interceptions, screen passes, or in the run game. His soft hands are almost as reliable as his instincts. Solid frame with good density for a corner. Physical as a tackler in the run game and not afraid to take backs head-on. Plays the hands of the receiver with a textbook form including precise timing. His Lower half is very juiced up. Impressive jumping ability to pair with hip fluidity and quick feet. The pairing of instincts and athleticism show up on his read and react slant breakups.

Cons:

Smaller corner in terms of height. Played in a lower conference and was seldom challenged vertically leaving questions about his long speed. Not the best man corner and most of his plays come from off-zone coverage. Questions will arise surrounding his ability to play outside at the NFL level. May be best suited in the slot as a nickel corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary:

McMillian is an impressive corner in terms of his playmaking ability and athleticism. An explosive set of feet and hips allow him to drive on the ball and make interceptions to pair with redeeming physicality. Due to his height and lack of technique in man coverage, the best spot for McMillian may be as a slot corner in the NFL.

Background:

McMillian was a three-sport star at West Forsyth high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He exceed on the gridiron, basketball court, and track where he played quarterback, receiver and corner, guard, and ran the 100, 200, 4by1 and participated in the long jump respectively. That athleticism carried over to ECU where he has earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors, AP All American honors, and media recognition since his freshman season. He majored in communications during his time at ECU.

Grade:

4th-5th Round

Quotable:

The AAC has three of the top five corners in the country this year in Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant, and Ja’Quan McMillian, not bad. Chris Vannini, The Athletic.

#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 5085
Wt: 161
Hometown: Winston-Salem, NC
High School: West Forsyth

Ja'Quan McMillian
East Carolina Pirates

One-Liner:

McMillian is a ball hawk at the corner position with supreme lower body twitch.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: ZaQuandre White, Running Back, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Cornerback, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Nebraska TE Austin Allen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Austin Allen, Tight End, Nebraska Cornhuskers

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Nebraska DT Ben Stille
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ben Stille, Defensive Tackle, Nebraska Cornhuskers

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
mike-woods-brayden-willis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Virginia TE Jelani Woods
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia Cavaliers

By The NFL Draft Bible10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Brown QB EJ Perry
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: EJ Perry, Quarterback, Brown Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17449795
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible10 hours ago
Member Exclusive