December 7, 2021
Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

NFL Draft Profile: Ja'Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

NFL draft profile scouting report for Wake Forest cornerback, Ja'Sir Taylor
i (6)

#6
Pos: CB
Ht: 5100
Wt: 185
DOB: 1/18/99
Eligible: 2022
Asbury Park, NJ
Brick Township High School

Ja'Sir Taylor
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pros:

Coyle: Taylor shows good closing speed in zone coverage, comes down out of his backpedal quickly. High-effort guy in run support, looks to shed and make plays. He has discipline in zone coverage, his eyes stay in the right spot, gets depth and passes off receivers. Snaps at both outside and slot at Wake.

Cons:

Coyle: In man coverage, he opens up his hips too early and gives up leverage. Lacks long speed, will get beat deep at times. Needs to wrap up better as a tackler, will bounce off at and miss. Lacks press skills to get his hands on receivers off the line of scrimmage. Doesn't recognize routes fast enough, gives up too much separation at the top of routes. Gets too handsy throughout the route, too many flags. Ball skills aren’t there to get his head around and make a play.

Summary:

Coyle: Extremely experienced player, logging over 2,000 snaps as a Demon Deacon. Projects better in zone coverage, but isn’t the playmaker to be a ball hawk at the next level. Could stick as a camp guy and develop as a special teamer to give defenses depth.

Background:

From Brick, New Jersey and attended Brick Township High School. Graduated in 2017 as a three-star recruit with interest from Temple. A track standout who ran a 10.74 100 meters in high school. Named a team captain before the 2020 season. 2021 PFF Preseason All-ACC Honorable Mention. 2020 Third Team All-ACC by Phil Steele. 2020 All-ACC honorable mention by the league and coaches.

One-Liners

Coyle: Veteran presence for the Deacon defense with the football IQ that could stick him on NFL rosters.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.5

