NFL Draft Profile: Jason Brownlee, Wide Receiver, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

#1

Pos: CB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 202

DOB: 1/30/99

Eligible: 2022

West Point, MS

West Point High School

Jason Brownlee

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Pros:

Coyle: Good size for an outside corner, Brownlee measures in at 6’2 192 pounds. His length stands out immediately at the line of scrimmage. Uses his hands to extend and gain leverage off release. Good release package against press, feet are quick. Long strider, mixes his hands in throughout his stem to stack and outside corners downfield. Fluid athlete for his size doesn’t have a problem changing speeds or direction. Will drop his hips and stop on a dime on hitch routes. Hands are reliable down the sidelines and in tight areas. Does extend and pull in passes outside his frame.

Cons:

Coyle: Lacks explosiveness as an athlete, doesn’t have burner speed to win deep downfield with separation. Missing that extra gear to pull away from corners. Hasn’t faced any quality corners coming from JUCO going to C-USA. Noticed that he slows down just a bit coming across the middle of the field. Wasn’t used inside the hashes too much, limited as an outside threat. Route tree was basic, relying on nine routes and contested catches. Has the tools to grow as a route runner, but haven’t seen it in-game.

Summary:

Coyle: JUCO star turned number one wideout for Southern Mississippi, Brownlee has the chops to make it in the NFL. His frame and skillset will be intriguing to teams and hopefully, he will get his opportunities as Senior Bowl guy. A week against stronger corners will go a long way for his draft stock. Brownlee is a name to watch this season as he could slowly become late day 3 favorite.

Background:

From West Point, Mississippi attended West Point High School. Graduated in 2018 and went to East Mississippi Community College where he exploded into one of the best wideouts in the nation. Earned NJCAA All-America first-team honors while leading the nation in receptions. Transferred to Southern Mississippi in 2020 and led the team in receptions. Named to C-USA honorable mention list this past season.

One-Liners

Coyle: Long frame wideout with an advanced technique to win leverage and work his body against corners.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.6