Jason Pinnock - Cornerback Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

JASON PINNOCK | Pittsburgh | DC | #15 | Sr | 6004 | 204 | Windsor, CT | Windsor HS | 06.30.99

Overview:

When looking at the tape Pinnock has put together over the past few seasons, his skill set will make it difficult for him to stick at the next level. Pinnock has good size and length that makes him more of a fit in a Cover 3 scheme. He will look good coming off the bus for a cornerback, but the rest of his game was lacking. Pinnock doesn’t have the speed to stay with wideouts on the outside. He was consistently beat and had to rely on his length to try and prevent big plays through the air. When he gets to the next level, that speed will become a significant concern. Pinnock also has stiff hips that make it harder for him to change direction. He is simply on the slower side. For a bigger guy, Pinnock also wasn’t that impressive a tackler. All of his negatives are going to prevent him from getting drafted, but a team like the 49ers or Seahawks may give him a shot as a free agent because of his length profile.

Background:

Raised in the Hartfield, Connecticut area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Played in 10 games as a freshman. Started 6 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 10 games, missing three due to injury as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Parents are married. Father played football at Indiana. One brother.

