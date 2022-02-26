NFL Draft Profile: Ja'Tyre Carter, Offensive Guard, Southern Jaguars

#78

Pos: OG

Ht: 6031

Wt: 306

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3328

Wing: 7958

DOB: 1/15/99

Eligibility: 2022

White Castle, LA

White Castle High School

Ja'Tyre Carter

Southern Jaguars

One-Liner:

He is a big and very strong player, with a lot of potential. However, he is still a raw talent and will definitely need to grow into getting playing time.

Pros:

Very good in pass protection gets into his pass set quickly and has a great kick slide. Extremely strong hands, he is very difficult to get past once he is engaged with a defender. Very good at zone blocking concepts, understands where he is supposed to be and what he needs to do to make his block and open a running lane. He can also move upfield very well and always stays on his path so he is in the correct position. Has great hands and can neutralize most pass rush moves. His big frame and powerful base make him extremely difficult to bull rush. Can move very well when pulling, though he sometimes misses his target on those plays.

Cons:

Relies on his weight too much and it can get him in trouble. He puts his body on defenders, so a lot of times he becomes unbalanced and can’t recover. Does not have good lateral agility and struggles with quick players who change direction with no problem. He is very good at moving upfield to block, but if the defender moves out of his path, he is not going to be able to make the block. Doesn’t play to the whistle, once he thinks he is out of a play he stops running, and sometimes it costs his team. Struggles handling speed rushers, especially ones with great hip bend because they can dip under his hands and he doesn’t have flexible hips. Needs to finish plays, as there are definitely times he takes a play off on a drive and that is not the mentality to have if you want to be successful at the next level.

Summary:

A big and very powerful lineman with a ton of potential, but he is still a very raw talent. He is quick out of his stance and has a great understanding of blocking concepts. Very good in pass protection, he is able to kick slide back with ease and seal off the edge. Has very heavy hands that make it really difficult to break his grip. He can move pretty well for his size, but he doesn’t have much lateral agility. Pass rushers who can easily change direction and have flexible hips will find a lot of success against him. When blocking upfield he is great at staying on his path, however, if the goes around him he has a hard time recovering. One thing he needs to get better at is playing through the whistle, there are just way too many plays that he would give up on. It seemed like the moment he thought he was out of a play, he shut it down and quit running and that will be a major problem when he gets to the pros. The good thing is he will be able to pick up an offense and understand his role, it’s just the effort on every play that needs to be improved. If he can fix that, there is a lot to like and he would definitely be worth a late-round pick and the opportunity to prove himself.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4 / 7.2

