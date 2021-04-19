Javon McKinley - Wide Receiver Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

JAVON MCKINLEY | Notre Dame | WO | #88 | rSr | 6016 | 215 | 4.58 | Corona, CA | Centennial HS |

Overview:

McKinley enjoyed a productive 2020 season alongside teammate Ben Skowronek following the departure of Chase Claypool. He showed the ability to track and adjust to the football very well and come away with some incredibly difficult catches. He has strong hands which allow him to not only bring down passes but also gain position on his opponent and be in the right spot. His combination of size and length allowed him to out-muscle smaller corners and come away with contested balls. Where McKinley falls short is in his ability to consistently separate. Far too often he relies on simply being bigger and stronger than the guy across from him and that will not translate to the next level. At just under 6-foot-2, McKinley doesn’t have the height to be a true jump-ball receiver in the league. On top of that, he lacks the top-end speed to pull away and the short-area quickness to lose guys on his breaks. The role that best suits him is as a perimeter vertical threat who can contribute in the red zone but he will need to make a difference on special teams far before he ever sees any passes come his way. Best case for McKinley is to really impress teams throughout the pre-draft process if he wants to hear his name called on Day Three of the draft.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Marketing major with a Chinese minor. Played in 6 games as a freshman. Missed season due to an injury from the previous year. Played in 4 games as a sophomore. Started 2 of 9 games played as a junior.

