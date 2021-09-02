NFL Draft Profile: Jaydon Hill, Cornerback, Florida Gators

#23

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 182

DOB: 3/16/01

Eligible: 2022

Huntsville, AL

Bob Jones High School

Jaydon Hill

Florida Gators

Pros:

Bogan: Looks to have a well-put-together frame, has a good balance of length and bulk. Impressive press corner tape, quick feet to mirror with excellent patience to stay square when aligned in press. Does a good job of forcing receivers to widen their release to the sideline and disrupt timing at the line of scrimmage. Plays with excellent patience away from the line of scrimmage where he displays a smooth pedal and plays with a pace that never seems panicked. Very good route recognition whether it be in zone coverage or reading the hips of receivers from off man. Good agility to change direction playing downhill out of his break and shows quick twitch flipping his hips to cover routes in the intermediate area of the field.

Cons:

Bogan: Has a tendency to lock his hips too often when he tries to stab in press due to him shooting the wrong hand. Foot speed is below average, will get run by a few times if he is not perfect in his technique due to him not having the recovery speed needed to get back in phase. Can be too patient at times when playing away from the line of scrimmage, allowing receivers to run on his toes and break his cushion. Need to see more tackling on tape, is more of a dive tackler as opposed to closing space to wrap up on ball carriers.

Summary:

Bogan: Extremely solid cornerback prospect with savvy to excel in route recognition from zone and off man. Beautiful footwork in press coverage where he wins with his feet first to disrupt the timing of receivers. Has no panic in his game despite only being a five-game starter up to this point in his career. Will not jump out athletically, lacking recovery speed and foot speed to consistently run with fast receivers. Overall, a clean prospect whose best football is ahead of him and will be a sleeper prospect that should emerge this fall.

One-Liners

Bogan: Overall, a clean prospect whose best football is ahead of him and will be a sleeper prospect that should emerge this fall.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.5 / 8.4