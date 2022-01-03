NFL Draft Profile: Jaylen Warren, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5080

Wt: 215

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Salt Lake City, UT

East High School

Jaylen Warren Oklahoma State University Cowboys

One-Liner:

NFL-sized running back with exceptional footwork and good acceleration, but limited by a lack of long speed, elusiveness, and leg drive after contact.

Pros:

Determination is a hard factor to quantify, but the peripherals of Jaylen Warren’s journey from JUCO to the draft suggest that he has plenty of it. His style is that of a north-south runner, rarely ever losing yardage. Warren has short, choppy footsteps that allow him to shift direction rapidly. He keeps his weight underneath him, which helps him maintain balance through most contact. Warran showcases above-average acceleration for someone of his size. His physical metrics are NFL-ready back based on height-to-weight ratio. Warren shows good vision, following blockers and consistently hitting the correct hole.

Cons:

Acceleration is there for Warren, but long speed is certainly not. Most college defenders can easily catch him from behind. His weight is adequate, but his height is less than ideal at five-foot-eight. Despite his compact frame, Warren doesn’t consistently lower his shoulder when making contact. He often fails to drive his legs after contact, even while hitting holes hard. Warren shows limited elusiveness, possibly limiting his role at the next level. He wasn’t asked to catch many passes in college, so it's unclear whether Warren can excel in that arena.

Summary:

There is a role available for Warren at the NFL level. He shows impressive footwork and acceleration for a player of his size. His limited stature might limit his upside, but it allows him to get naturally small when running through holes. Warren has a north-south running style that perfectly suits his abilities. If he can learn to consistently lower his shoulder and drive his legs through contact, he could cement himself in a backup role or as a goal-line back. His long speed and lack of elusiveness will likely prevent him from being a three-down back at the next level. That said, there is plenty of value in a running back who knows how to pick up three or four yards on any given play.

Background:

Born on November 1st, 1998, Jaylen Warren attended East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He set state records there in rushing yardage and touchdowns for a single season. Warren rushed for 1,984 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. As a senior, he led his team to an undefeated season on the back of a whopping 3,099 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. Despite the elite production, Warren was only rated a two-star prospect out of high school in the 2016 class, per the 247Sports Composite. To have a chance at playing time, Warren decided to attend Snow College, a junior college in Ephraim, Utah. Over two seasons at Snow College, he rushed for 2,451 yards and 26 touchdowns. These performances led to Warren being rated a three-star running back in the 2019 JUCO class per the 247Sports Composite. Even with a successful stint at JUCO, Warren received limited interest, eventually committing to Utah State. He split time in his first season for the Aggies, rushing for a respectable 569 yards and five touchdowns on 112 carries. Warren was expected to lead the backfield in 2020, but the season was shortened due to COVID. In three games, he carried the ball 39 times for 252 yards and three scores. Taking advantage of this redshirt season, Warren entered the transfer portal and later committed to Oklahoma State. Continuing his streak of exceeding expectations, Warren racked up 1,134 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 237 carries. He also managed 19 receptions for 191 yards, showcasing his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield when necessary. His final college game will be in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame on January 1st, 2022.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Floor/Ceiling: Practice squad/ Backup

Scheme Fit: Power back

Grade: UDFA

