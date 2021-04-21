Jaylon Moore - Offensive Guard Western Michigan Broncos Scouting Report

JAYLON MOORE | Western Michigan | OG | #76 | rSr | 6042 | 311 | Detroit, MI | Consortium | 01.09.98 (23)

Overview:

Moore significantly helped his draft stock with a tremendous Senior Bowl week, but his tape left a lot to be desired. Moore excels as a run blocker. He is very strong and does an excellent job of ending a rep at the attack point. He can handle guys who try to convert speed to power against him. Moore has great foot speed for his size. He moves well on his kick-slide, and he can get out in front of defenders because of it. In the Senior Bowl 1-on-1s, his power and foot speed were on full display. He is good in short areas and won most of his reps against great competition. On film, though, Moore lacks balance. He ends up on the ground too often. He’ll throw his body at defenders rather than staying patient and square. When asked to pull, he is forced to lunge at players because of his lack of length. At a lower level of competition, he got beat too often. The flash plays are there, but he wasn’t consistent enough for a player that has three years of starting experience. He’ll have to kick inside, as he isn’t athletic enough to stay at tackle. With his overall power and what he put on display at the Senior Bowl, Moore is an intriguing late Day 3 option. He has the versatility to be a depth piece early, with the hopes to develop into a serviceable guard at the next level.

Background:

Raised in Detroit, Michigan. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Redshirt. Played in five games as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior, and five as a senior, when he earned second-team All-MAC honors.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.