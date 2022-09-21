NFL Draft Profile: Jay Ward, Cornerback, LSU Tigers

#5

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 184

Hand: 812

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7738

40: 4.55

DOB: 7/13/2000

Hometown: Moultrie, GA

High School: Colquitt County

Eligibility: 2023

Jay Ward

LSU Tigers

One-Liner:

Rangy in both build and skill set, Ward plays fast with considerable competitiveness.

Evaluation:

Long, lanky frame. Primarily plays in the high post, responsible for patrolling the middle of the field. Makes sense when you see his open-field speed and the way it parlays into easy range. Like his aggressiveness. Plays like he doesn't know or doesn't care about his size. Will trigger quickly against the run and size up ball carriers. Undercuts in breakers with acceleration and anticipation. Fluid hips and short area quicks that enable him to man up tight ends. Highly competitive and wants to leave his mark on every rep. Seldom actually squares up to fundamentally tackle. Want to see him get on vertical routes quicker. Know he has the speed but lacks the recognition needed to combat vertical patterns out of 3x1 sets. Eye discipline and route stems can leave him distraught, allowing big plays over the top. Not a ton of ball production. Ward has the range and cover ability you want out of a post safety. His issues arise in tackling where his wiry frame may forbid him from being a force. Answering any questions here while maintaining his fiery nature will suit him well.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“DS Jay Ward is the highest-graded LSU DB for the Senior Bowl (and most NFL scouts). One thing you can hang your hat on with Ward is that he’ll fly around. Could see him playing nickel as pro w/ 32” arms.”

Jim Nagy, Director of the Senior Bowl Via Twitter

Background:

Jay Ward is an incredibly athletic and versatile player in the defensive secondary for the Tigers. From 2019-2021 Ward’s playing time and stats have increased, and in 2021, he started eleven games where he played both safety and corner. From Moultrie, Georgia, he attended Colquitt County High School, where he helped his team to a 14-0 record and an appearance in the State Championship Game. Ward has a family history of football, where his brother, Johnny Ward, played football at South Florida. With Ward’s ability to play all over the field, LSU will have the ability to move Ward around the field and make plays.