NFL Draft Profile: JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#27

Pos: LB

Ht: 6005

Wt: 226

40: 4.73

Hometown: Roswell, GA

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

JD Bertrand

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Background:

JD Bertrand, a linebacker for the Fighting Irish, truly made a name for himself beginning his sophomore year where he appeared in eleven games for the team while also seeing time vs Alabama in the College Football Semifinal Playoff game. In his junior year he not only played, but started all the games for Notre Dame. Recorded one hundred and one tackles along with four QB hurries during the 2021 season. After the 2021 season he was then names the Phil Steele All Independent First Team.