NFL Draft Profile: Jeffrey Gunter, Defensive End, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#94

Pos: DE

Ht: 6042

Wt: 260

DOB: 5/31/99

Eligible: 2022

Durham, NC

Riverside High School

Jeffrey Gunter

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Pros:

Coyle: Long-armed, athletic edge rusher that rushes from multiple positions along the line. Explosive athlete, gets off the line quickly and has long strides to cover ground. Lines up at a wide nine technique and has the ability to drop into coverage. Tallied almost 100 coverage snaps in 2020. He has strong hands and lands them onto the tackle’s chest consistently. Uses a long arm stab to get upfield and push offensive tackles back into the pocket. Comfortable on the edge playing at extension and taking away the outside lane. Has the strength to shed tackles and make a play. He rushes with a ton of raw power and is able to drive offensive tackles back.

Cons:

Coyle: An older prospect playing against lesser offensive tackles in the Group of Five. More athletic and powerful than the others on the field. Was used in a weird odd front at Coastal, rushed from a wide nine technique. Rushes from a two-point stance, won’t project in a similar role in the NFL. Stays way too high off the snap due to his stance, needs to drop his shoulder to get around the edge. Loses leverage off the snap and struggles against pulling blockers not being able to hold his ground. As a pass rusher, Gunter was productive but needs refinement with his hands. Adding more moves to work a single shoulder of the offensive tackle will go a long way.

Summary:

Coyle: Early in the process, Gunter has gotten high praise from around the scouting community. At 6’4 260 pounds, he’s got a unique skill set for an edge rusher from Coastal. Playing out of position, Gunter was used at almost 100 coverage snaps this past season which is something he won’t be used as in the NFL. Give this guy one month in an NFL camp and he could become an instant producer.

Background:

From Durham, North Carolina and graduated from Riverside High School. Was a two-star recruit in 2017 and only had one offer to Coastal. At Coastal Carolina, Gunter made an impact right away as a freshman and earned a starting role in 2018. Named to All-Sun Belt first team and was the Defensive Player of the Year for Coastal in 2018. Transferred to NC State in 2019 and sat out the season. Transferred back to Coastal before playing a down for NC State. Named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt first team. Tallied 36 tackles, 41 pressures, 8 sacks, and 5 quarterback hits.

One-Liners

Coyle: A ball of clay pass rusher that will dominate again this season, but is a hard projection with his role right now.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 7.1 / 8.0