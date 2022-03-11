Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia Cavaliers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Virginia TE Jelani Woods
Virginia TE Jelani Woods
Virginia_Cavaliers_logo

#0
Pos: TE
Ht: 6071
Wt: 253
Hand: 948
Arm: 3448
Wing: 8200
40: 4.61
Vertical: NA
Broad: NA
3 Cone: NA
Bench: 24
Shuttle: NA
DOB: 10/9/1998
Hometown: Ellenwood, GA
High School: Cedar Grove

Jelani Woods
Virginia Cavaliers

Pros

Outstanding size, length, and frame even for the tight end position. Catches the ball away from his frame. Has solid route running from attached and detached positions alike. Short area quickness. The top of the route is where most of his separation is created. Understands space in zone and when to throttle down his route for easier windows for his QB.

Cons

Not a fluid mover; clunky movement in a straight line with little explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. Doesn’t show much strength on the field when blocking; lacks effective hand strength and lower body strength to displace bodies. Has false steps at the release as a detached receiver. Poor blocking technique as a run blocker.

Overall

Massive, quick short-area, clunky tight end. Had good production and flashes on tape in his last year of playing. Has some good traits to work with like arm length, short-area burst, power after the catch. Won’t be used on a lot of timing routes due to lack of vertical speed and acceleration. Due to this, projects to be a low to mid-tier second Tight End with the potential to be a high tier second tight end in a scheme that utilizes a lot of 12 personnel. Will garner a high percentage of his targets in the red zone where he can use his frame and quickness in smaller areas and quicker throws.

Grade

5.7/6.7

