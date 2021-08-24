NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Gemmel, Linebacker, UNC Tarheels

#44

Pos: LB

Ht: 6005

Wt: 225

DOB: 11/5/98

Eligible: 2022

Sharpsburg, GA

East Coweta High School

Jeremiah Gemmel

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Coyle: Long armed MIKE linebacker for the Tarheels. Quick first step in the second level, is able to shoot gaps with good acceleration. Shows good ability to blitz from the A-gap and outside the tackle. Moves laterally well as he scrapes across gaps. Strong in his gap, doesn’t allow ball carriers to run through him. Gemmel has a fast trigger when coming downhill, looking to blow up blockers or make a tackle. In the passing game, Gemmel has good eyes when dropping in zone coverage. Dropped in deep zones at times and stayed with receivers. Could be used more in man coverage on running backs out of the backfield. His eyes stay in the right spot and are able to read the quarterback. Paired with good instincts, Gemmel is consistently in the right spot to make a play.

Cons:

Coyle: At only 6’0 225, Gemmel fits the mold for the new-age linebackers, but will still be looked as undersized to many NFL teams. Only an average athlete, doesn’t show sideline-to-sideline ability and may have trouble against athletic tight ends. Too many times, Gemmel came in way too high to make a tackle and bounced off shoulder pads. He has the length to tackle better, just needs to clean up his technique. Has trouble in space against ball carriers, needs to break down and stay in front of them. When working through the mess at the line of scrimmage, Gemmel struggled to get off blocks. Rarely extended his hands and looked to shed a blocker, even against smaller receivers. Needs to learn how to work through blocks and get to the running back.

Summary:

Coyle: Gemmel is a productive ACC linebacker that lined up next to 3rd round pick Chazz Surratt. A bit bigger than Surratt, but lacks the elite athleticism. Gemmel has the instincts and coverage ability to stick with NFL teams, but doesn’t have the ceiling of being a consistent contributor. Too much of a liability against power run schemes and against athletic receivers.

Background:

From Sharpsburg, Georgia graduated from East Coweta High School. Earned first-team all-state honors in the 7A classification in Georgia. Was a three-star recruit and had interest from Florida and Ole Miss. Named the 2016 Newnan Times-Herald Defensive Player of the Year. Redshirted in 2017 and only registered one tackle in 2018. Became a starter in 2019 and ranked 2nd on the team in tackles. Was named a team captain in 2020 and tallied 78 tackles.

One-Liners

Coyle: An undersized downhill backer that lacks elite athleticism. A skillset that will garner him limited NFL interest.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.8