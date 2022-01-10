NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Hall, Fullback/Tight End, Oklahoma Sooners

#27

Pos: FB/TE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 248

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Charlotte, NC

Zebulon B. Vance High School

Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma Sooners

One-Liner:

H-Back at the next level, who doesn’t have enough high-level traits to be anything more than a rotational player.

Pros:

In terms of his NFL projection, Hall will have a lot of versatility. He plays mostly as either an extra or primary tight end in Oklahoma’s offense off the line of scrimmage. He’ll also be able to play as an H-back or fullback at the next level. Hall is a very technically sound blocker. He is really smooth in that regard and is never off-balance. When asked to block in space and get to the next level, Hall is very impressive. He is athletic and smart enough to be able to find a linebacker or safety and latch onto them. Hall will get inside of their armpits and redirect them. When it comes to catching passes, Hall is very reliable. Hall isn’t asked to do a ton as a receiver, but when put in that position, he just does his job.

Cons:

The size just isn’t there with Hall. He doesn’t necessarily look small on the field, but his lack of high-end measurables shows up. He does a good enough job as a blocker, but he can’t drive defenders backward, especially at the line of scrimmage. He can get blown off the ball by a bigger player, and if his technique isn’t perfect. Hall will need to improve his play strength but based on his frame; he might be maxed out. His speed is nothing special. He won’t be able to create a lot of separation at the next level, relegating him to more of a check-down role for an NFL team.

Summary:

At the next level, Hall's best projection is as an H-back. Hall fits the profile, as he is 6’2” 248 pounds. He is very technically sound as a blocker and consistently does his job in that regard. He can be a solid check-down target for a quarterback. Hall doesn’t have a special trait. He is solid at most things, but he will need to add play strength to handle bigger defenders at the next level. If his frame is filled out, that could be a problem. Hall can come in as a back-end of the roster player and in the right situation, be a rotational player.

Background:

Jeremiah Hall is from Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Zebulon B. Vance High School. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school 247sports and ESPN Recruiting. Hall selected Oklahoma over schools such as Pitt, NC State, and Maryland. As a freshman in 2017, Hall redshirted and did not see action in any game that year. Hall made an appearance in every game as a redshirt freshman and made his first start in Oklahoma’s season finale against West Virginia. He was Academic All-Big 12 First Team for his efforts in the classroom. Hall broke out as a redshirt sophomore, making 11 starts on the season. He had 176 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Hall was named All-Big 12 Second Team and again, Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Hall started every game in 2020 as a redshirt junior. He recorded 218 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. Hall was named ​​a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s head coaches and to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for a third time. As a senior Hall had 359 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He was named to All-Big 12 First Team by coaches and a second-team choice by AP, as well as Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the fourth team. Hall received and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.7/7.1

