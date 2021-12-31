Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Moon, EDGE, Florida Gators

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida Edge, Jeremiah Moon
#7
Pos: Edge
Ht: 6020
Wt: 245
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Hoover, AL
Hoover High School

Jeremiah Moon University of Florida
Gators

One-Liner:

Unrefined standup rusher with great length.

Pros:

Versatile outside linebacker who is deployed as a standup rusher and at middle linebacker. Moon possesses good size and great length which he uses when attacking the outside shoulder with a stab club. His good burst and ability to flatten back to the quarterback threatens tackles. An active rusher, he keeps fighting to make an impact late in plays. Moon uses his length to set the edge and maintain outside leverage, forcing runs back inside. His shock and shed ability when taking on tight ends is very good. 

Cons:

Average snap timing and first step explosiveness limit his ability to be a consistent speed rusher. Moon is unable to convert speed to power as blockers absorb him. His moves are unrefined having a lot of wasted movements in his rushes. Inconsistent hand placement and a lack of violence prevent him from beating the punch and deconstructing blockers. His anchor is poor as he gets displaced and driven off the ball consistently. Moon is a bad tackler who takes overly aggressive angles, arm tackles and has poor hit power, allowing rushers to bounce off of him. Bad eyes and change of direction hurt his impact at off ball linebacker. 

Summary:

Standup rusher with great length who is deployed at middle linebacker by Florida. Moon possesses good burst and above average bend to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles. He is an unrefined rusher and poor tackler who is unable to anchor in the run game. Moon projects as a practice squad outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense as deployed by the Patriots. To make a roster he has to contribute on special teams by improving his tackling. With more first step explosiveness he could find a role as a designated speed rusher. 

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8/7.4

