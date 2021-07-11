NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State Buckeyes

#2

Pos: WR

Ht: 6050

Wt: 253

DOB: 8/11/00

Eligible: 2022

Lindenhurst, NY

Lindenhurst High School

Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Excellent run blocker using both power and technique to excel. He maintains a wide base to give himself the balance to explode into blocks and outstrength opponents. Can be used as a lead blocker on run plays to his side of the line. Has the versatility to play in-line, split-wide or as an H-back. Extremely explosive at times in run blocking to displace and knock defenders off-balance. Has safe hands and rarely has any drops when targeted. Ruckert is a stable athlete who can control the movements of his body well. He has some hidden burst out of his release to get out into the flats as a receiver.

Cons:

Lamattina: Will over-extend his body by trying to get too much momentum leading into blocks in space that causes him to overshoot his assignment. Does not offer much as a receiver which will drop his value in a pass-driven league. He is not a threat as a route runner because he isn’t a good enough athlete to create much separation. Very much operates as strictly a vertical receiver. Stiff-waisted athlete when he opens up his stride or moves into space. He struggles to adjust his body in space when defenders make quick lateral movements.

Summary:

Lamattina: Jeremy Ruckert is a well-rounded tight end prospect who especially succeeds off of run blocking. He is also a safe pair of hands as a receiver, although he doesn’t offer anything too dynamic in that part of the game. Ruckert has the make of a solid second or third option at tight end who will be able to stick on final rosters because of his blocking ability. He needs to fix the bad habit of blowing past blockers or over-extending his body to further strengthen his blocking ability. Ruckert plays his best ball as a traditional in-line tight end or H-back.

Background:

Hometown is Lindenhurst, New York. Four-star recruit and the 2nd ranked tight end in the nation according to 247Sports. First-team offense All-USA Today selection. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Game. Led his high school to their first ever Long Island Class 1 championship. Named as a New York’s Gatorade State Player of the Year. Parents are Jamie and Bill Ruckert.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Jeremy Ruckert is a player who will have to rely on his blocking prowess to succeed at the next level because he does not offer much value as a receiver.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.8 / 7.5