NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 5116

Wt: 195

40: 4.39

DOB: 6/28/2001

Hometown: Calabasas, CA

High School: Calabasas

Eligibility: 2023

Jermaine Burton

Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liner:

A prospect who is brimful of talent, Burton must prove he can become a persistent weapon rather than an occasional playmaker.

Evaluation:

Strapping frame with satisfactory height. Experienced lining up in tight splits and outside the numbers. Uses his weight as a tool, fending off defensive backs and catching the ball in traffic. Tremendous suddenness allows him to win vertically on double moves. Deploys head fakes and foot-fires to deceive corners. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and will climb the ladder as appropriate. Consistently creates separation on outbreaking routes, utilizing build-up speed and snap to break at the top of his route. Enters another gear when he possesses the ball. Physical on contact, driving through arm tackles, and scrapping for yardage. Active as a blocker, often used to dig out safeties and linebackers from a tight alignment. Uses his hands rather than his body to catch, but does not adjust effectively to inaccurate passes. Won't make you miss in space, with a lack of short area agility. Lacks spatial awareness, catching passes out of bounds at times. Needs to work back to the quarterback on his hitches, curls, and comebacks. A lack of production leaves Burton needing to prove he can craft numbers out of his tangible traits. A relationship that pairs Burton’s athleticism and talent with proper gameplay will show how much potential he has.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“He’s someone who came in and really has a really professional mindset,” Young said last week. “Right when he transferred in, he wanted to know the plays, wanted to know the system, meeting with Wiggs, meeting with and talking with me and asking me questions about how we did stuff, how our operation worked, certain routes, the specifics. He’s someone who has worked hard to catch up as quickly as possible and kind of bridge that gap.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Burton via Bama Central on Sports Illustrated.