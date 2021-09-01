NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Waller, Cornerback, Virginia Tech Hokies

#2

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 180

DOB: 11/3/_

Eligible: 2022

Washington, D.C.

Avalon School

Jermaine Waller

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Dietz: In his last full season in 2019, Waller primarily aligned as the left outside cornerback for the Hokies’ defense. He possesses the requisite length and height for his position in the NFL. Long arms and quick thinking allow him to break up some very hard plays (13 PBUs in 2019). Athleticism is not a worry with this player; various instances where he showcases his speed and agility on the gridiron. Hips are very fluid and his change of direction skills are impressive. When he settles in the zone, his instincts are sharp and he displays adequate effort when making a play on the ball. Sly mover who Doesn’t allow the receiver to bully him despite his lack of muscle.

Cons:

Dietz: Kid needs an NFL weight room more than anything. Slim shoulders and very narrow frame won’t hold up in the NFL as currently constructed. Effort in run defense is solid, yet he’ll never be known for that area in his game. Receivers push him by the wayside after about three seconds on ground plays. Press coverage needs so work; was beaten by a few double moves vs. Liberty and adjusting to balls down the field is another section of his game that will need an upswing. Lower-body injuries derailed his 2020 campaign; will be interesting to see how he looks as the team’s bonafide CB1 in 2021.

Summary:

Dietz: Jermaine Waller raised some eyebrows with his productive play during the 2019 college football season. While his teammate and 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick Caleb Farley got a majority of the publicity, Waller was very solid in his own right. He needs to add strength and strive to be a more versatile player, but his playmaking abilities in zone make him an intriguing project with a very high ceiling.

One-Liners

Dietz: Waller needs to hit the free weights to add some muscle, but he’s a dog in zone coverage who was an absolute playmaker during the 2019; could be a Day 2 pick.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.4 / 8.5