August 25, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Jermayne Lole, Defensive Lineman, Arizona State Sun Devils

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arizona State defensive lineman, Jermayne Lole
9

#90
Pos: DL
Ht: 6020
Wt: 305
DOB: 4/6/_
Eligible: 2022
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Poly High School

Jermayne Lole
Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Vandeventer: The first thing that pops off Jermayne Lole's tape is his movement skills for someone his size. Being north of 300, Lole makes it hard on interior linemen to keep up with his bend, low pad level, and sudden change of direction. Against the run, Lole has good gap integrity and can be a two-gap tackle working both sides of a block. He does a great job at stacking and shedding blocks while keeping eyes in the backfield and timing his shed. The initial punch off the line is strong and likely leaves a bad taste in the mouth of whoever is on the receiving end. He plays with good patience and has solid gap integrity. When rushing the passer, Lole is shifty with his approach and plays inside-out on blocks. He has good drive and can collapse the pocket. He creates natural leverage with excellent ankle flexion and drops into his stance. His suddenness and quick hands allow for him to exploit overzealous offensive linemen. When he doesn't create pressure, he knows how to get into the pass lanes and get his hands up to deflect passes.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Despite being as agile as he is, Lole still has areas to improve if he wants to be more consistent. When going after linemen, he lacks aggression to take his leverage and work off blocks consistently. He stays on blocks more than he should while hand fighting. When playing the run is when Lole looks the most uncomfortable. Doesn't work his way off of double teams quick enough and can get washed out of a play. Isn't quick off the ball so oftentimes is being contacted first and doesn't get the desired hand placement. Linemen with longer arms handle him and get him on his heels. Lole doesn't have a consistent anchor nor will he eat blocks.

Summary:

Vandeventer: As a defensive lineman who is agile and technically sound, Jermayne Lole is a solid tackle magnet that will provide an interior pass rush. Pressure up the middle is a well-known commodity in the NFL and Lole can fit just that role from day one. Lole’s best fit is as a 3-tech in a 4-3 defensive scheme.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: As a well-built interior defensive lineman with outstanding athleticism and power, Jermayne Lole is a handful for opposing linemen.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.5 / 8.6

