Jerome Johnson - Defensive Tackle Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

JEROME JOHNSON | Indiana | DT | #98 | rSr | 6025 | 292 | 5.16e | Bassfield, MS | Bassfield HS | 12.04.97

Overview:

A four-year contributor along Indiana’s defensive line, the three-technique has racked up 13.5 sacks along with 63 tackles in 45 appearances. Johnson has long arms that allow him to stab the chest of blockers and outreach them successfully. At extension, he is able to flow with lateral runs and disengage to either side. His pad level is consistently low, displaying disciplined play. He is an average athlete who lacks the get-off, burst and twitch to threaten gaps as a penetrator. His hands are slow and predictable, which hurts his block deconstruction. While he has the strength to twist blockers at extension, Johnson is often unable to press blockers off his chest and reach full extension. He is a slow processor, not recognizing penetration abilities and losing gap integrity despite his length. At the point of attack, he gets washed by combo blocks as he is unable to anchor. Johnson projects as a practice-squad three-technique for a two-gapping team. He possesses the length coveted for such a scheme, but has to improve his run defending ability to make a roster. It all starts with him getting in the weight room and adding strength.

Background:

Selected first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Played in 45 career games for the Hoosiers, recording 21 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. Played for head coach Lance Mancuso at Bassfield High School.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.