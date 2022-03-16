Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Jerreth Sterns, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

#8
Pos: WR
Ht: 5073
Wt: 183
Hand: 900
Arm: 3018
Wing: 7258
40:
Vertical:
Broad:
3 Cone:
Bench:
Shuttle:
DOB: 7/1/1999
Hometown: Waxahachie, TX
High School: Waxahachie

Pros

Unreal production throughout his entire college career. After breaking records at FCS Houston baptist, had a step up in numbers when reaching FBS Western Kentucky. Tracks the ball well over the shoulder down the field. Good at navigating through traffic in the middle of the field to sit in open space against zone coverage. Breakdowns and change of direction can be sudden. Shows off upper body flexibility to avoid getting thrown off his route. Even though he’s small at 5’8, 195-pound frame shows he’s rocked up and has been shown to make catches through contact to the ground.

Cons

Small body shows to be a concern in his lack of play strength getting off press and blocking. Doesn’t offer a ton of wiggle or burst with the ball in his hands. Twitch is a concern for elongated transitions when playing at the next level. Production often is coming from schemed open looks that grant him effortless separation. Limited catch radius. Athleticism is below average to average. Likely not a ton of upside as a return man with limited experience in four years of college.

Overall

Slot receiver with average athleticism and flexibility but high production in his four years of college. Sterns benefited from playing a high octane spread/air raid hybrid, seeing a ton of free releases and being matched up against G5 LBs and safeties. His production should not be completely thrown away, however, as there are some technical parts to Sterns’ game that could translate to the NFL level. While not running the entire route tree, Sterns shows good knowledge on where to attack leverage and how to find and settle in open space. With limited upside based on movement skills, functional strength, and play speed, he projects as a backup slot receiver at the next level and will need to find a home as a special teams contributor to stay on a roster.

Grade

6.7/7.2

