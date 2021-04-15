Jevon Holland - Strong Safety Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

JEVON HOLLAND | Oregon | DS | #8 | Jr | 6006 | 200 | Pleasanton, CA | Bishop O’Dowd

Overview:

Working predominantly from the nickel cornerback position during his Ducks career, Holland was a turnover machine for the team during his two years as a contributor, highlighted by his nine career interceptions. Even after opting out of the 2020 season to declare for the 2021 draft, Holland sits as one of the more accomplished defensive backs in the entire class. Holland is a well put together defender who has a strong safety look to him playing near the line of scrimmage. His work in short-zone coverage rivals the best in the 2021 class, always seeming to be in the proper spot, leading to a wide array of plays made all over the field. Holland’s ball skills are fantastic, showing the ability to work in phase and disrupt the football at the catch point with high regularity. In the run game, Holland is a consistent wrap-up tackler, but is nothing close to a tone setter in the run game. An odd projection, Holland is rarely used in any role outside of a nickel cornerback. His zone awareness is fantastic, but Holland is an ordinary athlete who may lack the short-area quickness to mirror well enough in man coverage. Holland is also very foreign to working in deep-zone coverage, continuing to beg the question as to what the overall impact may be. Holland is a talented cerebral player who always seems to be around the ball. He has a clear impact in short-zone coverage, but might lack the physical profile to ever ascend as anything more than a solid starting option.

Background:

Born in British Columbia, Canada and raised in the Oakland, California area since the age of eight. Four-star recruit. Opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft. Father played football at Sacramento State, was on the San Francisco 49ers and played many years in CFL. Head coach commented that he’s a better wide out than defensive back. Interesting and thoughtful personality. Very supportive of his teammates. Mature. Father instilled discipline and daily workouts his entire life and essentially forced football and the goal of playing the NFL on his son who embraced it.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.