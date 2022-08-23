NFL Draft Profile: J.J. Weaver, Linebacker, Kentucky Wildcats

#13

Pos: LB

Ht: 6045

Wt: 241

40: 4.57

DOB: 11/30/2001

Hometown: Louisville, KY

High School: Moore

Eligibility: 2023

J.J. Weaver

Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

A player that passes the eye test both in terms of body type and traits, Weaver will look to put it all together and produce for the Wildcats.

Evaluation:

Lengthy physique with broad upper body and room to grow. Has played as a 4-technique and reduced down into a 3-technique Alignment. Does his best work off the edge in a four-point stance. Initial get-off is inconsistent but is prevalent when he pins his ears back. Continues to scrap even when his primary move is countered. Shows the propensity to bend and run the arch when he can focus solely on attacking. Keeps his eyes up and will disengage in a timely manner in order to flush a gap and stop the running back. Solid as an open-field tackler. Can turn and carry in coverage, multiple interceptions in 2021. Will be physically outmanned at the point of attack frequently. A plethora of pass rush moves is non-existent, far too stagnant in his approach at times. Needs to work on batting down passes if he doesn't push the pocket. The pieces to the puzzle are all there for Weaver. A year fully removed from an ACL injury and focus on being a pure edge player that can rush or drop into coverage should suit his playstyle and then draft positioning.

Grade:

4th Round

Background:

J.J. Weaver is ready for another breakout season for the Wildcats after being a top player for the team in 2021. During last season, he was of the winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year and was all SEC Third Team. During both Freshman and Redshirt Freshman season in 2019 and 2020 he was a major contributor to the roster. He was still well known in high school where he was a four star prospect and an All State Honoree. Weaver, thinking about majoring in Agriculture at Kentucky, was born in Fort Lauderdale, and is the son of Stacey Sherrell.