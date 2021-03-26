Joe Tryon - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Washington Huskies Scouting Report

JOE TRYON | Washington | DE | #9 | rJr | 6045 | 262 | 4.79e | Renton, WA | Hazen | 04.30.99

Overview:

Body beautiful with a frame to put on a substantial amount of weight, Tryon is reminiscent of former Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos. For a longer edge rusher, Tryon covers a lot of ground in a hurry. He is a plus athlete who can threaten the corner as a pass rusher right off the snap. For the most part he is able to gain extension in the run game while maintaining outside leverage. More of a linear athlete than a flexible one, Tryon has limited bend, which can cause him to get run around the pocket with limited flexibility in his lower half. In the run game, he can seem disinterested at times and can disappear amid the chaos. All the tools are there, but the play just does not match up to the talent consistently enough. Destined to be selected based on his flashes, Tryon is a high-ceiling prospect.

Background:

Tryon started 12 out of 13 games in 2019, being selected as an All-Pac 12 second-team honoree after leading the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Opted out of the 2020 season. Played for head coach Chris Bennett at Hazen High School in Renton, Washington. Was a consensus three-star recruit.

