John Bates - Tight End Boise State Broncos Scouting Report

JOHN BATES | Boise State | TE | #85 | rSr. | 6055 | 259 | 4.84 | Lebanon, OR | Lebanon High School | 11.06.97

Overview:

The tight end position has evolved in recent years, and there is no better example of that than John Bates. Bates provides a dynamic skillset to the tight end position to spread out wide and make plays. He is an excellent blocker down the field and wins the majority of his battles. He is often wide open and run's good routes, making him the quarterback's safety blanket in many games. He was used in motion a ton and provided mismatches for linebackers. Bates is a solid pass catcher that rarely drops passes. Although he is athletic, he lacks the speed to be a downfield threat and therefore had little production over the years at Boise State. He is utilized mostly in the short passing game and run blocking downfield. He also can line up in the backfield as an H-back and protect the quarterback in the passing game. He is a talented tight end that can block well and line up outside but is still developing as a downfield threat.

Background:

Raised in the Corvalis, Oregon area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Redshirt. Started 2 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started 8 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 13 of 14 games played as a junior. A standout track and field performer in high school.

