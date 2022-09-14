NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Lumpkin, Tight End, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 268

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3528

Wing: 8468

40: 4.85

DOB: 9/3/1997

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

High School: Fredrick Douglass

Eligibility: 2023

Johnny Lumpkin

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

One-Liner:

A Long-limbed tight end that has some desirable traits but has been largely unused in the Ragin Cajun offense.

Evaluation:

Drawn-out frame with adequate dimensions. Shows the capacity to go up and get the ball, using his natural height to create an advantage on contested catches. Hands catcher that will catch the front of the ball. More athletic than you would expect and shows fluidity when crossing the middle of the field on over routes. Fairly nimble in tight spaces with an understanding of spatial awareness. Little usage as in-line or Y tight end. Needs to develop overall, but particularly as a run blocker. Lumpkin needs to take the role of tight end #1 by the reins this season in order to solidify his status as a draftable prospect.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

Lumpkin has a ton of upside if he can stay healthy. In his career, he's caught 20 passes for 265 yards and 2 Touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. I expect him to have 5+ TDs this season.

NCAFF Nation on Twitter

Background:

Johnny Lumpkin has been an excellent player for Louisiana, and each season he has gotten better and better, especially in 2021, where he made thirteen starts out of the fourteen games during the season, and he had a little over one hundred forty-one receiving yards. Lumpkin is from Atlanta, Georgia and attending Frederick Douglass High School and was a three-star recruit. At Louisiana, he is studying General Studies.