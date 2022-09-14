Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Lumpkin, Tight End, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin
Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin 2
Louisiana-Lafayette logo

#88
Pos: TE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 268
Hand: 1028
Arm: 3528
Wing: 8468
40: 4.85
DOB: 9/3/1997
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
High School: Fredrick Douglass
Eligibility: 2023

Johnny Lumpkin
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

One-Liner:

A Long-limbed tight end that has some desirable traits but has been largely unused in the Ragin Cajun offense.

Evaluation:

Drawn-out frame with adequate dimensions. Shows the capacity to go up and get the ball, using his natural height to create an advantage on contested catches. Hands catcher that will catch the front of the ball. More athletic than you would expect and shows fluidity when crossing the middle of the field on over routes. Fairly nimble in tight spaces with an understanding of spatial awareness. Little usage as in-line or Y tight end. Needs to develop overall, but particularly as a run blocker. Lumpkin needs to take the role of tight end #1 by the reins this season in order to solidify his status as a draftable prospect.

Grade:

UDFA

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quotes:

Lumpkin has a ton of upside if he can stay healthy. In his career, he's caught 20 passes for 265 yards and 2 Touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. I expect him to have 5+ TDs this season.

NCAFF Nation on Twitter

Background:

Johnny Lumpkin has been an excellent player for Louisiana, and each season he has gotten better and better, especially in 2021, where he made thirteen starts out of the fourteen games during the season, and he had a little over one hundred forty-one receiving yards. Lumpkin is from Atlanta, Georgia and attending Frederick Douglass High School and was a three-star recruit. At Louisiana, he is studying General Studies. 

In This Article (1)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Maryland WR Jacob Copeland
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Copeland, Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft Bible
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Wednesday 9/14/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
Jahan Dotson week one (2)
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week 1

By Robert Gregson
Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M Rattlers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chris Autman-Bell, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Rakim Jarrett, Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft Bible
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Monday 9/12/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Lew Nichols III, Running Back, Central Michigan Chippewas

By The NFL Draft Bible