John Raine - Fullback Northwestern Wildcats2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JOHN RAINE | Northwestern | FB | #0 | rSr | 6010 | 230 | 4.76e | Miami, FL | Westminster Christian | 03.27.98

Overview:

John Raine was mainly used as a tight end in college but will be forced to play fullback if he wants to translate to the NFL ranks. He simply doesn’t have the size nor the physical traits to be a consistent threat catching the football at the next level. That being said Raine did flash some things on film that imply he could make a difference in a backfield. He caught 80 passes throughout his college career for 763 yards and nine touchdowns, so he can definitely offer reliable hands and enough athleticism to make a play after the catch. He is also a solid blocker in the run game where he uses his frame well to seal defenders and create lanes for his backs. The question with Raine is how he will translate to a true H-back/fullback role in the NFL. He doesn’t have the stocky frame that you want from a true fullback nor the strength to be an in-line mover in the run game. His ideal role is as an H-back who can offer the ability to catch the football and contribute on special teams.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Management major. Played in 4 games and redshirted. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 14 games as a junior. Transferred from Florida Atlantic to Northwestern. Parents are married. Played basketball in high school. A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.