Jonathan Adams Jr. - Wide Receiver Arkansas State Red Wolves Scouting Report

JONATHAN ADAMS JR. | Arkansas State | WO | #9 | SR | 6030 | 209 | 4.59 | Jonesboro, AR | Jonesboro | 01.21.99

Overview:

Of all the under the radar receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jonathan Adams Jr. is the most impressive. Adam's size is the first thing that stands out when studying him. He can use his body to shield defenders away from the ball. He utilizes his size in the end zone and will come down with any ball. Defenders have to think twice about playing too physical with Adams because his athleticism is respected. He can get up the field with long strides, and all of his movement is with a purpose. He does a nice job of returning to football and has excellent awareness of where he is on the field. Adam's size is the reason for his absurd catch radius. If you put it anywhere near him in the air, he will come down with it. He plays with a ton of passion, and his energy often gets passed down to his teammates. Adams is a willing blocker down the field and can use his big frame to body up defenders. The Arkansas St. wideout is not restricted to any playstyle and would fit well with any offense.

Background:

In the preseason of the 2020 season, Adams was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The 2019 season saw Adams have his best year of his career. He was a Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, had 851 reception yards and five touchdowns, and ended the season ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in receiving yards per game. In 2018, Adams played in all 13 games for Arkansas St, and had 17 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017 as a true freshman, Adams appeared in 11 games and recorded eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. He is the son of Jonathan Adams Jr. and Zandra Clayton. His father, Jonathan Adams, was a standout running back at Arkansas State from 1998-2001, earning All-Sun Belt honors in 2001 and still ranking as their fourth all-time leading rusher. Went to Arkansas St. games as a kid and loved it. He is a Sport Management major. Basketball was his first sport. A focus towards basketball in high school, particularly AAU, seems to be the reason he was not recruited more.

