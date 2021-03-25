Jonathon Cooper - 4-3 Defensive End Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

JONATHON COOPER | Ohio State | DE | #0 | rSr | 6026 | 254 | 4.77e | Gahanna, OH | Gahanna Lincoln HS | 01.08.98

Overview:

Facing much adversity physically throughout his collegiate career, Cooper’s perseverance through it all to get back on the field gained the respect and support from teammates and coaches. As many programs around the nation do, Ohio State started a new tradition of awarding the “Block 0” numbered jersey that will be earned and given to an upperclassman each year. In its inaugural year with the program, the Buckeyes decided that it should go to Cooper. Through the battled injuries and limited availability over the years, Cooper has shown glimpses of what could be from the former four-star recruit out of Ohio. He is a strong and smart defender on the end of the Ohio State defensive line. In the run game, Cooper does a nice job manipulating the edge to create lanes for second-level defenders to have a clear shot at stopping the ball carrier. He has even retained enough of that athleticism despite his setbacks to make some plays at and behind the line of scrimmage. As a pass rusher, he has active hands making it hard for opposing linemen to get their hands on him. His high motor and fight at the point of attack tends to wear on his opponents throughout the game and he seemingly plays his best ball down the stretch. Cooper projects as a valuable piece to a locker room while having the on-field play to serve a rotational role in an NFL defense, though his vast injury history in college does spark concerns and will likely dilute any hopes of anything higher than a day three selection.

Background:

Raised in Columbus, Ohio area. Four-star recruit. Consumer & Family Financial Services major. Academic standout. Played six games as freshman, 14 games as sophomore, 13 games as junior. Played in eight games as a senior.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.