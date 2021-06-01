NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#99

Pos: DL

Ht: 6052

Wt: 330

DOB: 1/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Charlotte, NC

Mallard Creek

Jordan Davis

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands. As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. Quick hands and lateral agility make him a potent gap shooter against aggressive blockers.

Cons:

Leinweber: Given his size, Davis is not the quickest along the interior, limiting his pass rush potential and making him a largely early down player. While he does command many double teams due to his power rush, he does not always play urgently, finishing rushes when he could. On lateral runs, Davis can struggle to find his landmarks, allowing for cutback lanes.

Summary:

Leinweber: Humongous defensive tackle with very good length, Davis is an immovable object along the interior, lining up predominantly as a nose tackle. He is able to enforce his will on blockers consistently. His pass-rushing potential is limited due to his size and the lack of explosiveness coming with it. Davis projects as a starting defensive tackle who will be a very good defender, eating up space on the interior. His pocket pushing ability gives him value on third down, however, teams will want to keep him fresh for early-down duties.

Background:

Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and basketball in high school. Public relations major. Dealt with an ankle injury as a sophomore. Hyperextended his elbow as a junior.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Humongous defensive tackle who can eat up blocks and space. Davis could be limited to a two-down role to keep him fresh despite his ability to push the pocket.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.3/8.7