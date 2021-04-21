Jordan Reid - Offensive Guard Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

JORDAN REID | Michigan State | OG | #55 | Sr | 6036 | 300 | Mt. Clemens, MI | Detroit Cass Tech | 9.01.99 (21)

Overview:

One of the more outspoken players against a fall football calendar, Reid opted out of 2020 prior to the Big Ten originally postponing the season. His durability will definitely be his main selling point as he looks to move up to the next level. Reid shows great mobility and ability to mirror and seal edge rushers from the quarterback. He also shows a solid ability to get out and find work in open space. Reid is more of a leaner, athletic type of lineman who will most definitely need to add some muscle before making the transition to the next level. At his current size and strength, he does not generate much movement in the run game, which is a testament to his lack of size and sloppy technique. In 2019, for the second straight year, Reid played more snaps (950) than any other Spartan on the team. He was also the only Spartan offensive lineman to start all 13 games.

Background:

Son of Anthony Reid and Toni Kuypers. Played on both the offensive and defensive lines for head coach Thomas Wilcher at Cass Technical High School in Detroit. Helped lead the Technicians to a 14-0 record and the Division 1 state championship as a senior. Communications major.

