NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Strachan, Outside Linebacker, South Carolina Gamecocks

#7

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6050

Wt: 250

DOB: 11/26/98

Eligible: 2022

Kingsland, GA

Camden County High School

Jordan Strachan

South Carolina Gamecocks

Pros:

Leinweber: 3-4 outside linebacker with very good bend once he gets to the outside shoulder of tackles, allowing him to corner towards the passer. Strachan possesses very good agility which he uses to attack inside against oversetting blockers. Playing with above-average effort, he stays active and gets home late. Strachan flashes quick hands to defeat run blockers at the point of attack. He is a good wrap-up tackler.

Pun: A feisty rush outside linebacker who shows astute hand usage and has the athletic traits to warrant a high ceiling. Strachan has very good situational get-off, understanding patience and playing the run on 1st and 2nd down, then exploding out of a cannon on 3rd down. His first three steps off the snap cover an insane amount of ground and put pressure on tackles to turn and run as they are often beaten to their landmark. Strachan’s go-to move is the push-pull, where he gains good inside hand placement and has powerful grip strength to pull cloth and slingshot himself forward as he gets past the blocker. He has very loose hips to change direction and most importantly bend around the corner to finish sacks. In the run game, Strachan makes his presence felt by gaining outside leverage and using a long arm-chop move to win the edge, then showing explosive closing burst to track down the ball. He displays sound discipline when defending option runs and has the sideline speed to track down pitches to running backs. Strachan’s motor is a calculated one, where he understands which plays he can feasibly chase down and which he cannot, thus saving his energy. Lastly, Georgia State occasionally asked Strachan to drop in coverage and he flashed good instincts to understand where offenses want to go with the ball.

Cons:

Leinweber: Undersized by NFL standards, Strachan displays merely average burst as tackles can match his speed to the apex. At times, he takes a long step around the outside shoulder, leaving him stuck in mid-air. Getting upright and shooting his hands highly, allows blockers to attack his chest and even put him on the ground. Strachan lacks power, showing a weak initial strike and leg drive. Pass rush moves such as his push-pull will not translate to the next level. A bad anchor sees him get driven off the ball frequently. In space and on the line of scrimmage he tends to freelance or miscommunicate, leading to missed assignments. Strachan changes directions in

space with a narrow base.

Pun: The biggest question mark surrounding Strachan will be how he deals with the increase in competition level, transferring to South Carolina. With Georgia State, he was often able to dominate offensive linemen and looked unblockable at times as he took advantage of lesser athletes with poor technique. In addition, Strachan lacks some pop in his hands as he has not found much success with a power rush or create displacement at the point of attack in the run game - he’d rather go around you than through you, and tackles started to use that against him by letting him get upfield on runs. In addition, Strachan rarely needed to use a counter move as he got what he wanted in the passing game, so that part of his game is currently a question mark. Finally, Strachan could have finished even more sacks if he was able to stay on balance when cornering, instead, he often lost footing and ended up past the pocket.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized 3-4 outside linebacker with average straight-line athleticism. Strachan possesses very good bend and flexibility to win around college tackles. He lacks strength and has mental lapses. Strachan projects as a camp body with little chance of sticking on a practice squad as his game, at its current state, is unlikely to translate and he does not show the traits in terms of explosiveness or power to develop.

Pun: Strachan transferred from Georgia State to South Carolina and will be on a bigger stage to hopefully gain more recognition and boost his draft stock. He’s an athletic edge defender who should remain in a 3-4 scheme at the next level and offers 3 down value defending the run, rushing the passer, and occasionally spot dropping in coverage. He can be a strong rotational piece early on, if his production translates to the Gamecocks, and has the potential to be a solid starter in the right situation.

Background:

Jordan Strachan attended Camden County High School in Kinglsand, Georgia and was First-team All-Region 1-AAAAAAA in Georgia’s largest classification as a senior. He was originally recruited to play safety, but found a home at outside linebacker. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 2-Star recruit, the 2907th-best recruit nationally, the 210th-ranked athlete recruit in the country and the 330th recruit in the state of Georgia. Strachan walked on to Georgia State and redshirted his freshman year in 2017. In 2018, he played in all games, starting four and tallying 36 tackles. Unfortunately, he had a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 season opener. He bounced back and made a name for himself in 2020, starting 10 games and tallying 41 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and forcing three fumbles while recovering two. Strachan was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy and named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the spring. Strachan’s work ethic and determination is littered all throughout his story. From walking on as a safety and moving to outside linebacker, a move that Strachan wasn’t expecting, but has embraced passionately, “I was big as a safety and they wanted to see me rush. I had a really good get-off and he said, ‘That’s your new position.’ It was a change, but I’ve adjusted to it.” Furthermore, Strachan was ready for a bigger role after a year learning his new position and was determined to work through his ACL injury and return to form, coach Shawn Elliot says, “Had he not torn his ACL, he was going to have an extremely successful year for us. He made so many plays in fall camp it wasn’t a secret that he had the ability to create explosive defensive plays. He’s worked extremely hard to get back, and now he’s reaping the benefits.” Strachan understands that every second counts in his journey to make the NFL, and thanks to his mother’s wise words, is determined to outwork everyone, “She told me not to wait until it was time to start putting in the time. That’s what I’ve done. I just have to execute. There’s a lot more coming.”

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized 3-4 outside linebacker who is unlikely to translate to the next level due to a lack of strength and average explosiveness.

Pun: Athletic 3-4 outside linebacker who wins with get-off, hand usage and a violent push-pull move plus is a disciplined option-run defender with the closing burst to make sneaky tackles but he dominated lesser competition and will now be forced to add more variety and power to his game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.3

Pun: 7.3 / 8.4