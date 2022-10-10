NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State Seminoles

Jordan Travis

Florida State Seminoles

#13

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 196

Hand: 928

Arm: 3100

Wing: 7578

40: 4.55

DOB: 5/2/2000

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

High School: The Benjamin School

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Travis is a creative mobile quarterback with an explosive running style, but he lacks the lower body mechanics and pocket presence to warrant a high draft pick.

Evaluation:

Travis is one of the best mobile options in the 2022 class. He generated roughly 400 yards after contact in 2021 while ripping off more than 20 runs of ten or more yards. Travis excels at escaping pressure to extend plays. He’s shifty and explosive as a runner with the speed to shred defenses for chunk plays. The redshirt junior is accurate and comfortable throwing on the run, which amplifies his ability to break the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. Travis has a quick release and compact throwing motion that lets the ball come out quickly. He applies touch on intermediate and deep throws, giving his targets soft passes that arrive with solid accuracy. The Florida native varies his release angles and arm slots to throw around defenders. He’s able to drive the ball into tight windows over the middle of the field and makes good use of back shoulder throws in the red zone. There are more flashes of Travis working through his progressions in 2022 than past years, but he occasionally gets stuck on a target and stares him down. Like with most mobile quarterbacks, ball security is an issue for Travis. He fumbled seven times in 2021. He also needs to protect himself more at the end of runs to avoid taking hard hits. Travis’ lower body mechanics are all over the place. He often fails to throw with a set base, instead opting for a hop-and-throw style that decreases his accuracy. Travis fades away when throwing the football, even when he’s not facing pressure. His footwork in the pocket appears segmented, and he’s often on his toes. Travis is quick to scramble and has a limited pocket presence. His accuracy on downfield strikes is erratic, and he appears limited in his ability to truly unlock throws over 50 yards. Travis connected on 50-yard passes against Jacksonville State (2020) and LSU (2022), but that’s the extent of his arm talent. The former three-star recruit should get his shot in the NFL because of his physical capabilities and room for improvement.

Grade:

6th Round

Quotes:

“He’s very athletic. He can run, run with the football. Comparing him from last year to this year, last year I thought he was an athlete playing quarterback. This year he’s a quarterback. He’s thrown accurate passes. He’s reading coverage. He’s giving receivers chances to make plays. He’s moving around in the pocket. He’s playing really good football.” -- North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren on QB Jordan Travis

Background:

Travis was a three-star recruit from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fl. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 889 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 866 for On3.com. Travis was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked three-star recruit for ESPN with a 75 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, Travis was the 2017 FHSAA 3-A Player of the Year and Palm Beach Player of the Year. He completed 130 of 213 pass attempts for 2,190 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing 70 times for 905 yards and 16 touchdowns. Travis was his conference’s Offensive Player of the Year as a high school junior. That season, he threw for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 384 yards and 11 touchdowns. His brother (Devon Travis) played baseball at Florida State from 2010-12 and spent four seasons as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB. The younger Travis transferred from Louisville to Florida State before the 2019 season. He owns Florida State’s career records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.