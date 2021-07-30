NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Tucker, Offensive Tackle, UNC Tarheels

#74

Pos: OT

Ht: 6064

Wt: 340

DOB: 4/9/99

Eligible: 2022

Roswell, GA

Roswell High School

Jordan Tucker

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Right tackle with very good size at the position. Tucker powerfully strikes unsuspecting defenders when down blocking. He has solid eyes to locate second-level defenders.

Cons:

Leinweber: Slow feet prevent him from protecting either shoulder on an island as he fails to mirror and recover. Tucker leaves his chest exposed, allowing defenders to gain inside hand position. He is unable to match their movement and gets bull rushed. His punch is wide and often early, causing him to whiff. Slow hands frequently get beat before he can land them. Tucker does not latch. Stiffness and tardy movement in short spaces prevent him from getting to spots and mean he can not pull. Tucker allows leakage on zone runs and fails to work around to gain leverage and seal, often resorting to holding. Moving faster with his upper body than his feet compromises his functional strength as he is off balance. He gets tunnel vision and does not react to stunts quickly enough.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big right tackle who finds occasional success as a down blocker. Tucker lacks agility in short spaces and has slow feet compromising his balance and functional strength. He can not pass protect on an island as he gets beat around both shoulders and through his chest. Tucker may get a camp invite due to his size but is unlikely to stick on a practice squad.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big right tackle who can not pass protect on an island and severely lacks short area quickness.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.1