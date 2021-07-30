Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Tucker, Offensive Tackle, UNC Tarheels

NFL draft profile scouting report for UNC offensive tackle, Jordan Tucker
Author:
Publish date:
i
153

#74
Pos: OT
Ht: 6064
Wt: 340
DOB: 4/9/99
Eligible: 2022
Roswell, GA
Roswell High School

Jordan Tucker
UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Right tackle with very good size at the position. Tucker powerfully strikes unsuspecting defenders when down blocking. He has solid eyes to locate second-level defenders.

Cons:

Leinweber: Slow feet prevent him from protecting either shoulder on an island as he fails to mirror and recover. Tucker leaves his chest exposed, allowing defenders to gain inside hand position. He is unable to match their movement and gets bull rushed. His punch is wide and often early, causing him to whiff. Slow hands frequently get beat before he can land them. Tucker does not latch. Stiffness and tardy movement in short spaces prevent him from getting to spots and mean he can not pull. Tucker allows leakage on zone runs and fails to work around to gain leverage and seal, often resorting to holding. Moving faster with his upper body than his feet compromises his functional strength as he is off balance. He gets tunnel vision and does not react to stunts quickly enough.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big right tackle who finds occasional success as a down blocker. Tucker lacks agility in short spaces and has slow feet compromising his balance and functional strength. He can not pass protect on an island as he gets beat around both shoulders and through his chest. Tucker may get a camp invite due to his size but is unlikely to stick on a practice squad. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big right tackle who can not pass protect on an island and severely lacks short area quickness.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.1

#74
Pos: OT
Ht: 6064
Wt: 340
DOB: 4/9/99
Eligible: 2022
Roswell, GA
Roswell High School

Jordan Tucker
UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Right tackle with very good size at the position. Tucker powerfully strikes unsuspecting defenders when down blocking. He has solid eyes to locate second-level defenders.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_15306864
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ty Chandler, Running Back, UNC Tarheels

USATSI_13539803
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Tucker, Offensive Tackle, UNC Tarheels

USATSI_14568634
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_13572246
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma Sooners

Indianapolis Submits Bid To Host NFL Draft; Scouting Combine
NFL

Report: Indianapolis Submits Bid To Host NFL Draft; Scouting Combine

garrett wilson
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

south carolina gamecocks
News

Latest NFL Draft News

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLIX

jordan veasy
News

Latest Alternative Football News