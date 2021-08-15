NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Williams, Defensive Lineman, Virginia Tech Hokies

#12

Pos: DL

Ht: 6010

Wt: 310

DOB: 2/12/99

Eligible: 2022

Virginia Beach, VA

Cox High School

Jordan Williams

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: Refined hands make any defensive lineman a threat on any given play. Jordan Williams’s best trait is his technical hand usage. He has the upper body strength to use hump moves or push-pulls. He can also manage distance by bench pressing linemen. He combines his swipe and club moves with impressive lateral burst to avoid linemen lunging with bad weight distribution. The former Clemson Tiger can string his hand moves together. As a pass rusher, Williams used lateral movement skills and above-average first step to quickly sidestep linemen before getting skinny to shoot gaps. His active hands helped him keep contact off of his frame and establish half-man relationships. From that half-man engagement, he can rip under and through blockers to work his way into the backfield. Williams’ best film came against the run in 2020. He can window and functionally two-gap while engaged with offensive linemen. From this position, he displays the awareness to find the ball carrier and the strength to bring them down. What’s more, he is generally able to disengage and make a play on the ball carrier. Williams’ leverage and wide base allow him to anchor down against the run and hold his ground at the line of scrimmage. Williams has experience playing at zero, one, two, three and five tech.

Cons:

Ezring: Finding the field as part of Clemson’s perpetually talented defensive line room is no easy feat. Although Williams began the 2021 season as the starter, he saw gradually less playing time as the year progressed. When on the field, the former four-star recruit exhibited limited linear athleticism and an underwhelming power profile. He was regularly down blocked out of his gap against the run. Similarly, Williams was too often removed from the play by double teams. When rushing the passer, he has difficulty disengaging. Further, he failed to capitalize on favorable situations. Specifically, he struggled to make plays from half-man engagement or after getting linemen on their heels. His struggles in half-man limit his potential as a gap-shooter. Moreover, Williams’s movement skills beyond his first step and lateral burst are average. At the tackle point, the Virginia Beach native displayed inconsistent tackle technique and grip strength.

Summary:

Ezring: Technique is a crucial element of success in the NFL, as are athletic traits. Jordan Williams plays with refined hands and impressive lateral agility. He translates these skills to above-average run defense. What’s more, he has proven to be versatile along the interior defensive line. That said, Williams lacks high-end athletic traits outside of lateral movement skills. He does not have the power or linear burst to be a consistent pass-rushing threat. While Williams has the potential to succeed in the league thanks to his bread-and-butter of hands and lateral quickness, he will likely be hindered by his limited power and overall movement skills.

Background:

Born February 12th, 1999, the Virginia Beach, VA native transferred from Clemson to Virginia Tech after earning his degree in communications in December of 2020. Jordan Williams attended Frank W. Cox High School. 247Sports listed him as a 4-star recruit, the seventh-best weak-side defensive end recruit in the nation and the state of Virginia’s fourth-best recruit overall. Williams was named first-team all-state as a senior in 2016. He also participated in the US Army All-American game. Williams missed time in 2020 with injuries.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.2 / 7.2