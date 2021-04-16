Jose Borregales - Kicker Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

JOSE BORREGALES | Miami | PK | #30 | rSr | 5097 | 207 | Miami, FL | Booker T. Washington | 12.04.97 (23)

Overview:

Delivered one of best regular seasons ever by Miami kicker in 2020. Was first Hurricanes licker to ever win Lou Groza Award, honoring nation’s top kicker. Became Miami’s first Associated Press All-America First Team selection since 2004 and Miami’s first consensus All-America since Antrel Rolle in 2004. Finished 20-for-22 on field goal attempts and perfect 37-for-37 on extra point attempts during regular season. Finished 9-for-11 on field goals of 40 yards or longer and perfect 11-for-11 on field goals shorter than 40 yards. Had 51 touchbacks on 72 kickoff attempts.

Background:

All-time leading scorer at FIU with 281 career points. Converted 13-of-14 field goals and 48-of-51 extra point attempts for Booker T. Washington High School under Head Coach Earl Tillman. Helped the Tornadoes to their fourth-straight 4A state title. Has two brothers Jose and Andres on the Hurricanes roster.

