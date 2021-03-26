Joseph Ossai - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

JOSEPH OSSAI | Texas | OB | #46 | Jr | 6031 | 253 | 4.67e | Conroe, TX | Oak Ridge

Overview:

After spending a lot of time in an off-ball role for the Longhorns early in his career, Ossai found a home as a Jack ‘backer creating lots of havoc rushing off the edge. That versatility will appeal to NFL teams that could utilize him in multiple ways. Ossai plays with his hair on fire, showing a lot of physicality and effort working behind the line of scrimmage. He’s a high-energy player who posted some outstanding backfield production during his final two years on campus. Ossai is an impressive athlete, boasting notable explosiveness and flexibility for the position. As an edge-setter, he is super physical with heavy hands to work against opposing tackles. His bend is surprising for a player that has spent so much time as an off-ball linebacker. He’s a little high cut, lacking the change of direction you might want on the second level for a team that prefers him off the ball. Ossai is far from a finished product, which will make a lot of teams excited about how he can develop. With future improvements, Ossai has a chance to be a big-time disruptor at the next level. With his combination of explosiveness, physicality and bend, he has a chance to be a top 50 overall selection.

Background:

Born in Lagos, Nigeria and settled outside of Houston, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Physical Culture & Sport major. Academic standout. Started 2 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Parents are married. Came to the United States after his parents won a visa lottery when he was 9- or 10-years-old. Four siblings. Brother is a linebacker at Houston Baptist. Played soccer, basketball and track before college. Academic standout in high school. Wants to start a foundation to assist children coming to the United States to help overcome issues he dealt with (bullying from classmates). Dealt with season-long shoulder injury that he played through while wearing a harness and essentially made him one-armed until it healed sufficiently for their bowl game (2019). Injured his left shoulder again (October, 2020) and continued to play through it while again wearing the harness. Team captain (2020). Handles the media well. Simple guy with a personal responsibility mindset. Genuine team-first guy. Football matters and losing bothers him. Puts effort into everything he does. Coaches and teammates praise his relentless play. Comes from a religious family. No known off-field issues.

