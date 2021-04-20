Josh Ball - Offensive Tackle Marshall Thundering Herd 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Overview:

Originally a player for the Florida State Seminoles, Ball had a brief stop at Butler Community College before landing with the Thundering Herd. Ball is a massive human being who is almost impossible to miss on the field. As might be imagined, he is a powerful dude who has some incredibly strong hands at the point of attack. In pass protection, he is a difficult player to get around with adequate length and athleticism for the position. Despite his high pedigree, he was not able to secure a full-time role in his first year with the team in 2019. In 2020, Ball assumed a starting role and showed a lot of promise that once was anticipated as a recruit. He is a heavy-footed mover who struggles to work laterally and to the second level. Ball can lose leverage when working laterally, not able to cover enough ground athletically against speedier outside rushers. Despite manning the left side for the Thundering Herd, Ball may be suited more at right tackle going forward. There are clearly traits to work with here as a developmental piece on Day 3 of the 2021 draft. The biggest question marks for teams will be if he checks out off the field.

Began his career at Florida State, but was dismissed after being found guilty of dating violence. Transferred to Marshall after spending a season at Butler Community College. Ball saw action in all 13 games in 2019, starting one game against Western Kentucky. Started eight games in 2020 at left tackle. Was considered a four-star prospect according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. Chose Florida State over offers from LSU, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee among others. Ball was considered a four-star recruit coming out of Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

